This 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath townhouse offers open floor plan with one Car Garage and Screened Lanai. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances. Upstairs has 2 Bedrooms/ Bathrooms and an additional room which can be used as Den, Office, Study Room or as a 3rd Bedroom. Verano Community offers Gated Entrance, Swimming Pool and Fitness center. Landlord requires credit score 650 or higher. Non refundable each pet fee $399.