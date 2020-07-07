All apartments in Jacksonville
133 W 23rd St

133 West 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

133 West 23rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
extra storage
carpet
This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home is the entire top floor of a newly updated duplex on W 23rd St. Conveniently located near over 45 restaurants, bars and coffee shops in the Brentwood area, with-in walking distance of multiple bus stop and right down the from Brentwood Park. There is an open, airy living room with an attach Florida room. Plus, exlusive use one car garage with additional storage space and a large shared fenced in yard.

Features:

- Florida Room
- No Carpet
- Large Kitchen
- Attached 1 Car Garage

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $685, Security Deposit: $350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 W 23rd St have any available units?
133 W 23rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 W 23rd St have?
Some of 133 W 23rd St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 W 23rd St currently offering any rent specials?
133 W 23rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 W 23rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 W 23rd St is pet friendly.
Does 133 W 23rd St offer parking?
Yes, 133 W 23rd St offers parking.
Does 133 W 23rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 W 23rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 W 23rd St have a pool?
No, 133 W 23rd St does not have a pool.
Does 133 W 23rd St have accessible units?
No, 133 W 23rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 133 W 23rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 W 23rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

