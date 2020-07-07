133 W 23rd St

Amenities

This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home is the entire top floor of a newly updated duplex on W 23rd St. Conveniently located near over 45 restaurants, bars and coffee shops in the Brentwood area, with-in walking distance of multiple bus stop and right down the from Brentwood Park. There is an open, airy living room with an attach Florida room. Plus, exlusive use one car garage with additional storage space and a large shared fenced in yard.



Features:



- Florida Room

- No Carpet

- Large Kitchen

- Attached 1 Car Garage



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $685, Security Deposit: $350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.