133 News St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3/2( bed and bath) - Property Id: 220904



This is a 3 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. Open floor plan for the living area and a very spacious covered back porch. 2 car side entry garage. Situated on a large natural backyard. it also has a concrete block building in the backyard which is approximately 30' wide and 22' deep. This building has electric and running water; 3 rooms, main is 20'x22', front room is 10'x14', storage room is 10'x7'. Very quite and serene area.This is a 3 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. Open floor plan for the living area and a very spacious covered back porch. 2 car side entry garage. Situated on a large natural backyard. it also has a concrete block building in the backyard which is approximately 30' wide and 22' deep. This building has electric and running water; 3 rooms, main is 20'x22', front room is 10'x14', storage room is 10'x7'. Very quite and serene area.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220904

Property Id 220904



(RLNE5534580)