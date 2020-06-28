All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 133 News St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
133 News St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

133 News St

133 News Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Woodland Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

133 News Street, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2( bed and bath) - Property Id: 220904

This is a 3 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. Open floor plan for the living area and a very spacious covered back porch. 2 car side entry garage. Situated on a large natural backyard. it also has a concrete block building in the backyard which is approximately 30' wide and 22' deep. This building has electric and running water; 3 rooms, main is 20'x22', front room is 10'x14', storage room is 10'x7'. Very quite and serene area.This is a 3 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. Open floor plan for the living area and a very spacious covered back porch. 2 car side entry garage. Situated on a large natural backyard. it also has a concrete block building in the backyard which is approximately 30' wide and 22' deep. This building has electric and running water; 3 rooms, main is 20'x22', front room is 10'x14', storage room is 10'x7'. Very quite and serene area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220904
Property Id 220904

(RLNE5534580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 News St have any available units?
133 News St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 News St have?
Some of 133 News St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 News St currently offering any rent specials?
133 News St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 News St pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 News St is pet friendly.
Does 133 News St offer parking?
Yes, 133 News St offers parking.
Does 133 News St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 News St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 News St have a pool?
No, 133 News St does not have a pool.
Does 133 News St have accessible units?
No, 133 News St does not have accessible units.
Does 133 News St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 News St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia