Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1327 PANGOLA DR

1327 Pangola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1327 Pangola Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 PANGOLA DR have any available units?
1327 PANGOLA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 PANGOLA DR have?
Some of 1327 PANGOLA DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 PANGOLA DR currently offering any rent specials?
1327 PANGOLA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 PANGOLA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 PANGOLA DR is pet friendly.
Does 1327 PANGOLA DR offer parking?
No, 1327 PANGOLA DR does not offer parking.
Does 1327 PANGOLA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 PANGOLA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 PANGOLA DR have a pool?
No, 1327 PANGOLA DR does not have a pool.
Does 1327 PANGOLA DR have accessible units?
No, 1327 PANGOLA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 PANGOLA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 PANGOLA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
