1317 Marsh Harbor

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aef5f3d012 ---- Easy Living in Queen\'s Harbor. Open floor plan with breakfast nook, large family room with firecplace, formal dining room, large master suite, upstairs bedroom with private bath, large laundry room with washer and dryer, patio with privacy. Queen\'s Harbor offers lots of community amenities including pool, clubhouse, exercise room, basket ball and tennis courts, and soccer fiends. Small pet okay with increased security. Renters insurance required with minimum $100,000 liability. Application Fee: $50 per person Admin Fee: $95 PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20. Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX to complete the application. Community Clubhouse Community Pool Formal Living Room Great Room With Fireplace Interior Laundry Room Two Car Garage