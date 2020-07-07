All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:56 PM

1317 Marsh Harbor

1317 Marsh Harbor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Marsh Harbor Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aef5f3d012 ---- Easy Living in Queen\'s Harbor. Open floor plan with breakfast nook, large family room with firecplace, formal dining room, large master suite, upstairs bedroom with private bath, large laundry room with washer and dryer, patio with privacy. Queen\'s Harbor offers lots of community amenities including pool, clubhouse, exercise room, basket ball and tennis courts, and soccer fiends. Small pet okay with increased security. Renters insurance required with minimum $100,000 liability. Application Fee: $50 per person Admin Fee: $95 PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20. Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX to complete the application. Community Clubhouse Community Pool Formal Living Room Great Room With Fireplace Interior Laundry Room Two Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Marsh Harbor have any available units?
1317 Marsh Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Marsh Harbor have?
Some of 1317 Marsh Harbor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Marsh Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Marsh Harbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Marsh Harbor pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Marsh Harbor is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Marsh Harbor offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Marsh Harbor offers parking.
Does 1317 Marsh Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 Marsh Harbor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Marsh Harbor have a pool?
Yes, 1317 Marsh Harbor has a pool.
Does 1317 Marsh Harbor have accessible units?
No, 1317 Marsh Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Marsh Harbor have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Marsh Harbor does not have units with dishwashers.

