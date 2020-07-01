All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:15 AM

13036 SURFSIDE DR

13036 Surfside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13036 Surfside Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Close to 95, 9B, and Durbin Pavilion, this beautifully-maintained townhouse in the heart of Bartram Park is the perfect place to call home! It includes a washer/dryer, assigned parking spots, and access to the community clubhouse and sparkling pool! Downstairs you will find ample living and dining space adjacent to an open kitchen, while upstairs are two large bedrooms, each with their own bath, and an open loft space that's perfect for use as an office or den. Taking this townhome over the top is the screened lanai out back - the perfect place to enjoy morning coffee or relax at the end of your day. Come take a look today and see why Surfside Drive at Sumerlin is a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13036 SURFSIDE DR have any available units?
13036 SURFSIDE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13036 SURFSIDE DR have?
Some of 13036 SURFSIDE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13036 SURFSIDE DR currently offering any rent specials?
13036 SURFSIDE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13036 SURFSIDE DR pet-friendly?
No, 13036 SURFSIDE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13036 SURFSIDE DR offer parking?
Yes, 13036 SURFSIDE DR offers parking.
Does 13036 SURFSIDE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13036 SURFSIDE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13036 SURFSIDE DR have a pool?
Yes, 13036 SURFSIDE DR has a pool.
Does 13036 SURFSIDE DR have accessible units?
No, 13036 SURFSIDE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13036 SURFSIDE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13036 SURFSIDE DR has units with dishwashers.

