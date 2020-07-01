13036 SURFSIDE DR

Amenities

Close to 95, 9B, and Durbin Pavilion, this beautifully-maintained townhouse in the heart of Bartram Park is the perfect place to call home! It includes a washer/dryer, assigned parking spots, and access to the community clubhouse and sparkling pool! Downstairs you will find ample living and dining space adjacent to an open kitchen, while upstairs are two large bedrooms, each with their own bath, and an open loft space that's perfect for use as an office or den. Taking this townhome over the top is the screened lanai out back - the perfect place to enjoy morning coffee or relax at the end of your day. Come take a look today and see why Surfside Drive at Sumerlin is a great place to call home!