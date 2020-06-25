All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1303 N Main st c.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1303 N Main st c
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:25 AM

1303 N Main st c

1303 Main St N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1303 Main St N, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Third and Main Apartment Community - Property Id: 101832

Spacious furnished one bedroom units. Located just north of Downtown Jacksonville, minutes from the Times Union Center for the Performing Arts, MOSH, MOCA and many sports venues, including the TIAA stadium.

The Springfield community hosts a growing number of locally owned eateries, breweries and various community events.

Furnished rentals - 12 month leases (7 month -increased rents)
Bay Suite 805 Sq ft 1 bed w Den
Living room(pull out sofa), kitchen, bedroom furniture (queen bed) & den furniture (twin bed)
Secured, reliable Wi-Fi and basic cable
All full sized and some small appliances (dishes, pots & pans, utensils, etc)
Washer/dryer
Rent include electric, water/sewer & garbage.
Security deposit is $1000 or up to one month's rent depending on credit. Application Process: $50 Application Fee, Copy of ID & Proof of Income

Property includes:
Complimentary gated parking
Secured access
Work out center
Library & children's play area

Ask about Pet Policy
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101832
Property Id 101832

(RLNE4725789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 N Main st c have any available units?
1303 N Main st c doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 N Main st c have?
Some of 1303 N Main st c's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 N Main st c currently offering any rent specials?
1303 N Main st c is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 N Main st c pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 N Main st c is pet friendly.
Does 1303 N Main st c offer parking?
Yes, 1303 N Main st c offers parking.
Does 1303 N Main st c have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 N Main st c offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 N Main st c have a pool?
No, 1303 N Main st c does not have a pool.
Does 1303 N Main st c have accessible units?
No, 1303 N Main st c does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 N Main st c have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 N Main st c has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia