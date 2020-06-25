1303 N Main st c

Amenities
Spacious furnished one bedroom units. Located just north of Downtown Jacksonville, minutes from the Times Union Center for the Performing Arts, MOSH, MOCA and many sports venues, including the TIAA stadium.
The Springfield community hosts a growing number of locally owned eateries, breweries and various community events.
Furnished rentals - 12 month leases (7 month -increased rents)
Bay Suite 805 Sq ft 1 bed w Den
Living room(pull out sofa), kitchen, bedroom furniture (queen bed) & den furniture (twin bed)
Secured, reliable Wi-Fi and basic cable
All full sized and some small appliances (dishes, pots & pans, utensils, etc)
Washer/dryer
Rent include electric, water/sewer & garbage.
Security deposit is $1000 or up to one month's rent depending on credit. Application Process: $50 Application Fee, Copy of ID & Proof of Income
Property includes:
Complimentary gated parking
Secured access
Work out center
Library & children's play area
Ask about Pet Policy
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101832
Property Id 101832
