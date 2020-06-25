1303 N Main st c

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Third and Main Apartment Community - Property Id: 101832



Spacious furnished one bedroom units. Located just north of Downtown Jacksonville, minutes from the Times Union Center for the Performing Arts, MOSH, MOCA and many sports venues, including the TIAA stadium.



The Springfield community hosts a growing number of locally owned eateries, breweries and various community events.



Furnished rentals - 12 month leases (7 month -increased rents)

Bay Suite 805 Sq ft 1 bed w Den

Living room(pull out sofa), kitchen, bedroom furniture (queen bed) & den furniture (twin bed)

Secured, reliable Wi-Fi and basic cable

All full sized and some small appliances (dishes, pots & pans, utensils, etc)

Washer/dryer

Rent include electric, water/sewer & garbage.

Security deposit is $1000 or up to one month's rent depending on credit. Application Process: $50 Application Fee, Copy of ID & Proof of Income



Property includes:

Complimentary gated parking

Secured access

Work out center

Library & children's play area



Ask about Pet Policy

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101832

