Jacksonville, FL
13027 E Fringetree Dr
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

13027 E Fringetree Dr

13027 Fringetree Dr E · No Longer Available
Location

13027 Fringetree Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW IN THE WOODS PRIVATE COMMUNITY - This beautiful three bedroom, two bath home is located in the exclusive/private, gated community of The Woods. There are two security gates manned with security personnel for ultimate privacy and security. This is a gorgeous community with long, winding, mature, oak-lined drives from the entries into a neighborhood that features tree-lined, paved jogging paths, an Olympic sized swimming pool, award winning clay tennis courts, a large, modern community center, a great playground for young ones and beautiful ponds with fountains. This home has an open, split floor plan with a large master suite and wood VCT throughout. It features a lush, professionally designed landscape that will always be beautiful because the owners maintain it with monthly spray and lawn service. The property is very unique in the fact that it has an additional, very large, side-drive with ample space for large boat/RV or other toys behind privacy fence. The Woods is located a short 4 mile jaunt to the beach with easy access to JTButler Blvd and 9A. This is considered "the south side" and is the most desirable section of town. It is within miles from the St Johns Town Center and is surrounded by great schools and every convenience necessary.

(RLNE5249197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13027 E Fringetree Dr have any available units?
13027 E Fringetree Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13027 E Fringetree Dr have?
Some of 13027 E Fringetree Dr's amenities include pool, playground, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13027 E Fringetree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13027 E Fringetree Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13027 E Fringetree Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13027 E Fringetree Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13027 E Fringetree Dr offer parking?
No, 13027 E Fringetree Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13027 E Fringetree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13027 E Fringetree Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13027 E Fringetree Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13027 E Fringetree Dr has a pool.
Does 13027 E Fringetree Dr have accessible units?
No, 13027 E Fringetree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13027 E Fringetree Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13027 E Fringetree Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

