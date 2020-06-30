13027 E Fringetree Dr

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW IN THE WOODS PRIVATE COMMUNITY - This beautiful three bedroom, two bath home is located in the exclusive/private, gated community of The Woods. There are two security gates manned with security personnel for ultimate privacy and security. This is a gorgeous community with long, winding, mature, oak-lined drives from the entries into a neighborhood that features tree-lined, paved jogging paths, an Olympic sized swimming pool, award winning clay tennis courts, a large, modern community center, a great playground for young ones and beautiful ponds with fountains. This home has an open, split floor plan with a large master suite and wood VCT throughout. It features a lush, professionally designed landscape that will always be beautiful because the owners maintain it with monthly spray and lawn service. The property is very unique in the fact that it has an additional, very large, side-drive with ample space for large boat/RV or other toys behind privacy fence. The Woods is located a short 4 mile jaunt to the beach with easy access to JTButler Blvd and 9A. This is considered "the south side" and is the most desirable section of town. It is within miles from the St Johns Town Center and is surrounded by great schools and every convenience necessary.



