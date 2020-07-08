All apartments in Jacksonville
13024 N Chets Creek Drive
13024 N Chets Creek Drive

13024 Chets Creek Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

13024 Chets Creek Dr N, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 4/3 home. Granite countertops in all baths and kitchen; breakfast nook; pass thru your kitchen to large gathering room; split floor plan. Glamour master bathroom w/oversized garden tub, walk-in shower, double vanities. All bedrooms have walk in closets; 4th bedroom has 3rd bath- ideal for in-law or teen. Call WEICHERT, REALTORS - The Coffey Group 904-215-4432.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13024 N Chets Creek Drive have any available units?
13024 N Chets Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13024 N Chets Creek Drive have?
Some of 13024 N Chets Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13024 N Chets Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13024 N Chets Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13024 N Chets Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13024 N Chets Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13024 N Chets Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13024 N Chets Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 13024 N Chets Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13024 N Chets Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13024 N Chets Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 13024 N Chets Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13024 N Chets Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 13024 N Chets Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13024 N Chets Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13024 N Chets Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
