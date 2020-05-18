Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

13023 Surfside Dr Available 08/05/19 Beautiful townhome in Sumerlin at Bartram Park for rent! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2019**



Stunning townhome in the Sumerlin at Bartram Park community. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhomes boasts over 1,300 sq. ft. of living space! This unit has brand new gray laminate flooring throughout the entire unit. Upon entering this home you have a dining area and a half bathroom, nice open kitchen and living room. Laundry is located downstairs. Washer/dryer connections only. Upstairs you have 2 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There is also a nice loft area. This townhome has a covered patio and 2 assigned parking spaces! Enjoy a beautiful community pool and fitness center.



Please call today to schedule a showing. 24 hour notice required.



One small pet under 40lbs is permitted with a $300 non-refundable pet fee due at move-in.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



**To schedule a viewing of this property please call Crystal Imhoff at 904-502-9573.**



(RLNE5024397)