All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13023 Surfside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13023 Surfside Dr
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

13023 Surfside Dr

13023 Surfside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13023 Surfside Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13023 Surfside Dr Available 08/05/19 Beautiful townhome in Sumerlin at Bartram Park for rent! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 5th, 2019**

Stunning townhome in the Sumerlin at Bartram Park community. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhomes boasts over 1,300 sq. ft. of living space! This unit has brand new gray laminate flooring throughout the entire unit. Upon entering this home you have a dining area and a half bathroom, nice open kitchen and living room. Laundry is located downstairs. Washer/dryer connections only. Upstairs you have 2 full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There is also a nice loft area. This townhome has a covered patio and 2 assigned parking spaces! Enjoy a beautiful community pool and fitness center.

Please call today to schedule a showing. 24 hour notice required.

One small pet under 40lbs is permitted with a $300 non-refundable pet fee due at move-in.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

**To schedule a viewing of this property please call Crystal Imhoff at 904-502-9573.**

(RLNE5024397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13023 Surfside Dr have any available units?
13023 Surfside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13023 Surfside Dr have?
Some of 13023 Surfside Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13023 Surfside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13023 Surfside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13023 Surfside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13023 Surfside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13023 Surfside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13023 Surfside Dr offers parking.
Does 13023 Surfside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13023 Surfside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13023 Surfside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13023 Surfside Dr has a pool.
Does 13023 Surfside Dr have accessible units?
No, 13023 Surfside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13023 Surfside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13023 Surfside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia