Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Charming and sparkling updated spacious ground flr apartment shows like a model. CHA, hardwood floors, eat in electric kitchen includes DW. Shared laundry facilities provided at no charge. Water/sewer included w/rent. Secured foyer entry. Nice location near parks, river, shopping and interstate access. Must see to appreciate. SORRY, NO DOGS. Cat ok w/ non refundable fee.