13017 Shallowater Rd

Spectacular 2-story end unit townhome in the heart of Bartram Park is ready for move in! Perfectly situated just 100 feet from the huge community pool, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom won't last long. Open concept living featuring dining space, kitchen with breakfast bar, tile backsplash, and spacious living room with wood laminate flooring. Large patio doors give access to screened lanai with views of the pond. Laundry area includes washer and dryer. Private half bathroom on first floor for convenience. Two large bedrooms, a loft and two additional bathrooms upstairs. Carpet upstairs with tile floors in the kitchen, dining, and baths.

This unit comes with two reserved parking spots, no commercial vehicles are allowed.

Small pets under 30lbs considered with $250 non refundable pet fee/per pet, 2 max.

Pet rent: $15 month/per pet.

Resident benefit package: $12.50/month

Renter's insurance required.