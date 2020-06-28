All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13017 Shallowater Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13017 Shallowater Rd
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM

13017 Shallowater Rd

13017 Shallowater Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13017 Shallowater Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 2-story end unit townhome in the heart of Bartram Park is ready for move in! Perfectly situated just 100 feet from the huge community pool, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom won't last long. Open concept living featuring dining space, kitchen with breakfast bar, tile backsplash, and spacious living room with wood laminate flooring. Large patio doors give access to screened lanai with views of the pond. Laundry area includes washer and dryer. Private half bathroom on first floor for convenience. Two large bedrooms, a loft and two additional bathrooms upstairs. Carpet upstairs with tile floors in the kitchen, dining, and baths.
This unit comes with two reserved parking spots, no commercial vehicles are allowed.
Small pets under 30lbs considered with $250 non refundable pet fee/per pet, 2 max.
Pet rent: $15 month/per pet.
Resident benefit package: $12.50/month
Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13017 Shallowater Rd have any available units?
13017 Shallowater Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13017 Shallowater Rd have?
Some of 13017 Shallowater Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13017 Shallowater Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13017 Shallowater Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13017 Shallowater Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13017 Shallowater Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13017 Shallowater Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13017 Shallowater Rd offers parking.
Does 13017 Shallowater Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13017 Shallowater Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13017 Shallowater Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13017 Shallowater Rd has a pool.
Does 13017 Shallowater Rd have accessible units?
No, 13017 Shallowater Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13017 Shallowater Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13017 Shallowater Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia