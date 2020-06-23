All apartments in Jacksonville
12996 SPRING RAIN RD
12996 SPRING RAIN RD

12996 Spring Rain Road · No Longer Available
Location

12996 Spring Rain Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Bartram Town home has many upgrades and an amazing location! Highlighted features: A Lifetime Screen enclosure, 4 season room Ring security with cameras, new windows in master and third bedroom/loft/studio without a door, new tiled walk in shower, flooring has been replaced in the past two yearswith laminate and wood like tile. Very well maintained home. This location offers high rated schools. Proximity to many restaurants, Publix, retail, and the brand new Town Center is just minutes away. A great location to the interstate too. Come see this beautiful town home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12996 SPRING RAIN RD have any available units?
12996 SPRING RAIN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12996 SPRING RAIN RD have?
Some of 12996 SPRING RAIN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12996 SPRING RAIN RD currently offering any rent specials?
12996 SPRING RAIN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12996 SPRING RAIN RD pet-friendly?
No, 12996 SPRING RAIN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12996 SPRING RAIN RD offer parking?
Yes, 12996 SPRING RAIN RD does offer parking.
Does 12996 SPRING RAIN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12996 SPRING RAIN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12996 SPRING RAIN RD have a pool?
Yes, 12996 SPRING RAIN RD has a pool.
Does 12996 SPRING RAIN RD have accessible units?
No, 12996 SPRING RAIN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12996 SPRING RAIN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12996 SPRING RAIN RD has units with dishwashers.
