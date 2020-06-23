12996 SPRING RAIN RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This Bartram Town home has many upgrades and an amazing location! Highlighted features: A Lifetime Screen enclosure, 4 season room Ring security with cameras, new windows in master and third bedroom/loft/studio without a door, new tiled walk in shower, flooring has been replaced in the past two yearswith laminate and wood like tile. Very well maintained home. This location offers high rated schools. Proximity to many restaurants, Publix, retail, and the brand new Town Center is just minutes away. A great location to the interstate too. Come see this beautiful town home today!