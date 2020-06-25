All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 7 2020

12953 MANDARIN RD

12953 Mandarin Road · No Longer Available
Location

12953 Mandarin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live on Oak Lined Mandarin Rd. Across the street from million dollar homes. 3/2 two car garage. Has been completely renovated. Updated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, 2 baths with granite vanities. NO CARPET - Designer laminate and tile floors. Washer/dryer included. Completely fenced with double gate entrance to huge backyard for boats and other large toys. No HOA. Great Mandarin schools. Easy commute to I-295. Pets ok with non-refundable pet fee. Houses still being shown personally during virus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12953 MANDARIN RD have any available units?
12953 MANDARIN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12953 MANDARIN RD have?
Some of 12953 MANDARIN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12953 MANDARIN RD currently offering any rent specials?
12953 MANDARIN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12953 MANDARIN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 12953 MANDARIN RD is pet friendly.
Does 12953 MANDARIN RD offer parking?
Yes, 12953 MANDARIN RD offers parking.
Does 12953 MANDARIN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12953 MANDARIN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12953 MANDARIN RD have a pool?
No, 12953 MANDARIN RD does not have a pool.
Does 12953 MANDARIN RD have accessible units?
No, 12953 MANDARIN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12953 MANDARIN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12953 MANDARIN RD has units with dishwashers.
