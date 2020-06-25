12953 MANDARIN RD

Amenities
Live on Oak Lined Mandarin Rd. Across the street from million dollar homes. 3/2 two car garage. Has been completely renovated. Updated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, 2 baths with granite vanities. NO CARPET - Designer laminate and tile floors. Washer/dryer included. Completely fenced with double gate entrance to huge backyard for boats and other large toys. No HOA. Great Mandarin schools. Easy commute to I-295. Pets ok with non-refundable pet fee. Houses still being shown personally during virus.