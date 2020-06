Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

SHORT TERM Rental Opportunity: Beautiful home in Hidden Hills Country Club, a stunning 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with office and formal living and dining room, eat-in-kitchen and family room with fireplace, wood floors throughout downstairs, carpet upstairs. two car garage with lots of storage in the basement area off the garage, large backyard and playset, screened in porch off kitchen area and deck - storage area off garage will also serve as a workshop.