12916 SPRING RAIN RD
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

12916 SPRING RAIN RD

12916 Spring Rain Road · No Longer Available
Location

12916 Spring Rain Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Verano at Bartram Park! Close to the hospital, restaurants, and the interstate, this two bedroom townhome features a screened-in back patio for enjoying your coffee and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Complete with extra storage in the garage, large closets, an open concept kitchen, and all appliances, including washer and dryer! The extended master bedroom allows for an additional sitting area. The green space in the backyard is perfect for the kids to play or to walk the dog. The upstairs loft would be a great office, playroom, or game room. You can enjoy the community pool and exercise room in your free time. Don't wait, call to schedule your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12916 SPRING RAIN RD have any available units?
12916 SPRING RAIN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12916 SPRING RAIN RD have?
Some of 12916 SPRING RAIN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12916 SPRING RAIN RD currently offering any rent specials?
12916 SPRING RAIN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12916 SPRING RAIN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 12916 SPRING RAIN RD is pet friendly.
Does 12916 SPRING RAIN RD offer parking?
Yes, 12916 SPRING RAIN RD offers parking.
Does 12916 SPRING RAIN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12916 SPRING RAIN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12916 SPRING RAIN RD have a pool?
Yes, 12916 SPRING RAIN RD has a pool.
Does 12916 SPRING RAIN RD have accessible units?
No, 12916 SPRING RAIN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12916 SPRING RAIN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12916 SPRING RAIN RD has units with dishwashers.

