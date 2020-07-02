12916 SPRING RAIN RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room parking pool garage

Welcome to Verano at Bartram Park! Close to the hospital, restaurants, and the interstate, this two bedroom townhome features a screened-in back patio for enjoying your coffee and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Complete with extra storage in the garage, large closets, an open concept kitchen, and all appliances, including washer and dryer! The extended master bedroom allows for an additional sitting area. The green space in the backyard is perfect for the kids to play or to walk the dog. The upstairs loft would be a great office, playroom, or game room. You can enjoy the community pool and exercise room in your free time. Don't wait, call to schedule your private tour!