Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Centrally located home - 15 minutes to beach, NS Mayport, or to Town Center for shopping or dining. This beautiful home features a split floor plan with 3 bedrooms, a fireplace, and no carpeting! A small table will fit in the kitchen for dining or there is a front bonus room that can serve as a formal dining room or office. Available April 24, 2020. Pets are allowed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Application fee is $40 per person.