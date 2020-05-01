12874 Chets Creek Drive North

Amenities

Beautiful & well-kept 4 bedroom 2 bath home in highly desirable John's Creek. This home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, a great kitchen with granite countertops and bar, stainless steel and black appliances, and ceramic tile flooring. Laminate wood flooring in the living areas. Large master bedroom includes two large walk-in closets and bathroom with garden tub. Separate laundry room with large pantry. Covered lanai and pretty landscaping with fully-fenced backyard. This home boasts great schools, shopping and minutes to the beach. Community has a pool and playground. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this home that is available immediately.