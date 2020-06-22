All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N

1282 5th St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1282 5th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment close to downtown and I95. Kings road Post Office and Shands Hospital just minutes away. Close to transportation. Freshly painted and very clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N have any available units?
1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N have?
Some of 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N does offer parking.
Does 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N have a pool?
No, 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N have accessible units?
No, 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia