Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N
1282 5th St W
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1282 5th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment close to downtown and I95. Kings road Post Office and Shands Hospital just minutes away. Close to transportation. Freshly painted and very clean.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N have any available units?
1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N have?
Some of 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N does offer parking.
Does 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N have a pool?
No, 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N have accessible units?
No, 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1282 W 5TH ST / MYRTLE AVE AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
