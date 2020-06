Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Stunning Brand New and never lived in 3/2.5 TH in Redhawk Village off Kernan. You wont be disappointed in this designer kitchen with quartz counter top, stainless appliances and gorgeous gray laminate plank flooring. Nice half bath downstairs with kitchen and living room and upstairs 3 nice sized bedrooms with oversized walk in closet in master. Walk in laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Peaceful and serene view of the lake from screened in patio. Great location close to A+ schools, shopping, restaurants and beaches. Be the first to live in this pristine TH