Last updated September 10 2019 at 5:07 PM

12642 Stockwood Ln

12642 Stockwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12642 Stockwood Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you're reading this, it's not too late! This beautiful, charming home is turnkey available for move in today! Featuring gorgeous wood laminate flooring throughout, you'll love living in a clean and neutral atmosphere that's easy to maintain. All that's missing is your personal touch! Enjoy cooking up scrumptious meals for the family in the bright, spacious kitchen boasting sleek stainless steel appliances. The marble, wood-burning fireplace in the living room is perfect for gathering with loved ones and keeping the home warm and cozy in those chilly winter months. Located within a cul-de-sac, the area is quiet with low amounts of traffic and large amounts of privacy. Only 5 minutes to the beach! Also close to shopping, restaurants, highways, and top-rated Duval County schools. First 6 months of lawn care and first 12 months of air filters included. No pets over 30 lbs please. Schedule your tour today before this one slips through your fingers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12642 Stockwood Ln have any available units?
12642 Stockwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12642 Stockwood Ln have?
Some of 12642 Stockwood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12642 Stockwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12642 Stockwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12642 Stockwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12642 Stockwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12642 Stockwood Ln offer parking?
No, 12642 Stockwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 12642 Stockwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12642 Stockwood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12642 Stockwood Ln have a pool?
No, 12642 Stockwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12642 Stockwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 12642 Stockwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12642 Stockwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12642 Stockwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
