12642 Stockwood Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

If you're reading this, it's not too late! This beautiful, charming home is turnkey available for move in today! Featuring gorgeous wood laminate flooring throughout, you'll love living in a clean and neutral atmosphere that's easy to maintain. All that's missing is your personal touch! Enjoy cooking up scrumptious meals for the family in the bright, spacious kitchen boasting sleek stainless steel appliances. The marble, wood-burning fireplace in the living room is perfect for gathering with loved ones and keeping the home warm and cozy in those chilly winter months. Located within a cul-de-sac, the area is quiet with low amounts of traffic and large amounts of privacy. Only 5 minutes to the beach! Also close to shopping, restaurants, highways, and top-rated Duval County schools. First 6 months of lawn care and first 12 months of air filters included. No pets over 30 lbs please. Schedule your tour today before this one slips through your fingers!