12634 JOSSLYN LN
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

12634 JOSSLYN LN

12634 Josslyn Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12634 Josslyn Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
microwave
range
refrigerator
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
new construction
Desirable brand new constructed town home in an amazing location!!! Near the town center and UNF but far enough out to avoid the traffic. Also 10 minutes away from the beach!! We are also offering half off the first months rent so don't miss out on this rare opportunity.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12634 JOSSLYN LN have any available units?
12634 JOSSLYN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12634 JOSSLYN LN have?
Some of 12634 JOSSLYN LN's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12634 JOSSLYN LN currently offering any rent specials?
12634 JOSSLYN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12634 JOSSLYN LN pet-friendly?
No, 12634 JOSSLYN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12634 JOSSLYN LN offer parking?
No, 12634 JOSSLYN LN does not offer parking.
Does 12634 JOSSLYN LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12634 JOSSLYN LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12634 JOSSLYN LN have a pool?
No, 12634 JOSSLYN LN does not have a pool.
Does 12634 JOSSLYN LN have accessible units?
No, 12634 JOSSLYN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12634 JOSSLYN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 12634 JOSSLYN LN does not have units with dishwashers.

