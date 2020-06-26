All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD

12582 Kernan Forest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12582 Kernan Forest Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Home! Great Neighborhood! Spacious and open design & layout features 5BR/3BA with 1st floor master suite & 2nd floor bonus suite with full bath. You will appreciate the high ceilings, atrium windows, designer fixtures & art niches incorporated into the design. Chef's Kitchen features gorgeous granite counters, breakfast bar & 42 inch maple cabinets. Nice sized backyard with mature oak trees, large covered porch, sprinkler system & privacy fence. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, Mayport Naval Station & just 10 minutes to The Beach. Enjoy neighborhood amenities including community pool, clubhouse & playground. Non-smokers only. Pets welcome with owner approval and $250/pet non-refundable pet fee. Available 7/10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD have any available units?
12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD have?
Some of 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD offers parking.
Does 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD has a pool.
Does 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD have accessible units?
No, 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD has units with dishwashers.
