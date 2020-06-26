12582 KERNAN FOREST BLVD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Home! Great Neighborhood! Spacious and open design & layout features 5BR/3BA with 1st floor master suite & 2nd floor bonus suite with full bath. You will appreciate the high ceilings, atrium windows, designer fixtures & art niches incorporated into the design. Chef's Kitchen features gorgeous granite counters, breakfast bar & 42 inch maple cabinets. Nice sized backyard with mature oak trees, large covered porch, sprinkler system & privacy fence. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, Mayport Naval Station & just 10 minutes to The Beach. Enjoy neighborhood amenities including community pool, clubhouse & playground. Non-smokers only. Pets welcome with owner approval and $250/pet non-refundable pet fee. Available 7/10