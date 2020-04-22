All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 125 VERNIS AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
125 VERNIS AVE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM

125 VERNIS AVE

125 Vernis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

125 Vernis Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
From I-295 head north on Main St. right on New Berlin. Left on Gillespie. Left on Vernis Ave. to address. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS IN OCEANWAY. Open concept, large living room, large kitchen with extended dining room, (R/R/DW/MW/GD, breakfast Bar, washer/dryer hook up, in one car garage. This location has easy access to I-295, I-95. Close to River City Market Place, Airport, Yulee, Fernandina Beaches, Kingsland, St Mary's. Approved small pet welcome with a 250 NRPF, 1,200 security deposit. Available Now. {pm eh}

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 VERNIS AVE have any available units?
125 VERNIS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 VERNIS AVE have?
Some of 125 VERNIS AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 VERNIS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
125 VERNIS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 VERNIS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 VERNIS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 125 VERNIS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 125 VERNIS AVE offers parking.
Does 125 VERNIS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 VERNIS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 VERNIS AVE have a pool?
No, 125 VERNIS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 125 VERNIS AVE have accessible units?
No, 125 VERNIS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 125 VERNIS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 VERNIS AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia