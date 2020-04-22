125 VERNIS AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

From I-295 head north on Main St. right on New Berlin. Left on Gillespie. Left on Vernis Ave. to address. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS IN OCEANWAY. Open concept, large living room, large kitchen with extended dining room, (R/R/DW/MW/GD, breakfast Bar, washer/dryer hook up, in one car garage. This location has easy access to I-295, I-95. Close to River City Market Place, Airport, Yulee, Fernandina Beaches, Kingsland, St Mary's. Approved small pet welcome with a 250 NRPF, 1,200 security deposit. Available Now. {pm eh}