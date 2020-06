Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Beautiful remodeled home with easy access to interstate in a pretty oak street in Murray hill. Quiet area . New paint and brand new carpet. Jaccuzi tub , big yard with tree. Brand new countertops and cabinets installed. Separate laundry room and storage den . Credit check and rental history would be verified. No former evictions will be considered.