1248 W 28th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1248 W 28th St

1248 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1248 West 28th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7effb5a0f4 ----
This home has recently been renovated and includes refurbished hardwood floors, modern light fixtures, and a sleek, gorgeous kitchen! Outside, this property includes a garage and a spacious, fenced-in yard. Get ready to fall in love with this mix of traditional and contemporary!

-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult.
-Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.
-Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month's rent, one and a half months' rent, or two months' rent.
-Administration fee is $150. Pet fee is $200 per preapproved pet.
-Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.
-One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 W 28th St have any available units?
1248 W 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 W 28th St have?
Some of 1248 W 28th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 W 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
1248 W 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 W 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1248 W 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 1248 W 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 1248 W 28th St offers parking.
Does 1248 W 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 W 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 W 28th St have a pool?
No, 1248 W 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 1248 W 28th St have accessible units?
No, 1248 W 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 W 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1248 W 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.

