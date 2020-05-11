12473 TROPIC DR E

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking media room microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking media room

This home is a must-see. This split floorplan has great finishes throughout. The eat-in kitchen has SS appliances with hard granite countertops! You can enjoy your morning coffee in the backyard that is overlooking the water. This 4/2 has the 4th bedroom upstairs with its own ensuite that could be used for a theatre room if a 4th bedroom isn't needed! You must see it today.