Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:29 AM

12473 TROPIC DR E

12473 Tropic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12473 Tropic Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This home is a must-see. This split floorplan has great finishes throughout. The eat-in kitchen has SS appliances with hard granite countertops! You can enjoy your morning coffee in the backyard that is overlooking the water. This 4/2 has the 4th bedroom upstairs with its own ensuite that could be used for a theatre room if a 4th bedroom isn't needed! You must see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12473 TROPIC DR E have any available units?
12473 TROPIC DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12473 TROPIC DR E have?
Some of 12473 TROPIC DR E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12473 TROPIC DR E currently offering any rent specials?
12473 TROPIC DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12473 TROPIC DR E pet-friendly?
No, 12473 TROPIC DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12473 TROPIC DR E offer parking?
Yes, 12473 TROPIC DR E offers parking.
Does 12473 TROPIC DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12473 TROPIC DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12473 TROPIC DR E have a pool?
No, 12473 TROPIC DR E does not have a pool.
Does 12473 TROPIC DR E have accessible units?
No, 12473 TROPIC DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 12473 TROPIC DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 12473 TROPIC DR E does not have units with dishwashers.

