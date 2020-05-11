12473 TROPIC DR E

12473 Tropic Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225 East Arlington
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This home is a must-see. This split floorplan has great finishes throughout. The eat-in kitchen has SS appliances with hard granite countertops! You can enjoy your morning coffee in the backyard that is overlooking the water. This 4/2 has the 4th bedroom upstairs with its own ensuite that could be used for a theatre room if a 4th bedroom isn't needed! You must see it today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
