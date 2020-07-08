12454 MESA VERDE TRL

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**Cute 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mandarin! This home is situated in a cul-de-sac and has a large backyard with wooden deck and preserve view! Nice and private! The home has a separate formal living room and formal dining room. Large living room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with white cabinets and eat-in-dinette area. Master bedroom is a nice size and has a private entry to the outdoor deck. Washer/dryer connections only. This home is a must see and won't last long!Tenant is responsible for lawn and landscaping. Pets are welcomed.