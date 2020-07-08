All apartments in Jacksonville
12454 MESA VERDE TRL

12454 Mesa Verde Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12454 Mesa Verde Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Julington Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**Cute 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mandarin! This home is situated in a cul-de-sac and has a large backyard with wooden deck and preserve view! Nice and private! The home has a separate formal living room and formal dining room. Large living room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with white cabinets and eat-in-dinette area. Master bedroom is a nice size and has a private entry to the outdoor deck. Washer/dryer connections only. This home is a must see and won't last long!Tenant is responsible for lawn and landscaping. Pets are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12454 MESA VERDE TRL have any available units?
12454 MESA VERDE TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12454 MESA VERDE TRL have?
Some of 12454 MESA VERDE TRL's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12454 MESA VERDE TRL currently offering any rent specials?
12454 MESA VERDE TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12454 MESA VERDE TRL pet-friendly?
Yes, 12454 MESA VERDE TRL is pet friendly.
Does 12454 MESA VERDE TRL offer parking?
No, 12454 MESA VERDE TRL does not offer parking.
Does 12454 MESA VERDE TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12454 MESA VERDE TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12454 MESA VERDE TRL have a pool?
No, 12454 MESA VERDE TRL does not have a pool.
Does 12454 MESA VERDE TRL have accessible units?
No, 12454 MESA VERDE TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 12454 MESA VERDE TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 12454 MESA VERDE TRL does not have units with dishwashers.

