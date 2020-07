Amenities

JULINGTON CROSSING HOUSE FOR RENT: From I95S, exit Old St. Augustine Rd then left, follow road approx 1/2 mile then right on Autumnbrook Trail to house on right. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Great room with Fireplace, dining room, Eat-in kitchen (R/R/DW), CHA, split bedrooms, separate laundry room with W/D hook ups, carpet in bedrooms, 1629 square feet, 2 car garage, fenced yard, $1475 security deposit, 1 year lease, may consider pet with pet rent (AVnslb pm rs/lr) available now