12433 SAFESHELTER DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom home has fresh paint throughout and is ready for a new family. Features includes separate master bedroom, screened lanai, large living room, coded door locks, plenty of storage, 2 car garage, Enjoy coffee on your Lanai overlooking your spacious and private, fenced backyard. This corner lot home is located in the cozy Cobblestone community. Irrigation is on well so you save money. Washer/dryer included. NEW dishwasher and NEW water heater! Renter's insurance required. Don't wait! This beautiful home won't last long! NOTE: Fireplace and ice-maker are not operable.