12433 SAFESHELTER DR
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:33 PM

12433 SAFESHELTER DR

12433 Safeshelter Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

12433 Safeshelter Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom home has fresh paint throughout and is ready for a new family. Features includes separate master bedroom, screened lanai, large living room, coded door locks, plenty of storage, 2 car garage, Enjoy coffee on your Lanai overlooking your spacious and private, fenced backyard. This corner lot home is located in the cozy Cobblestone community. Irrigation is on well so you save money. Washer/dryer included. NEW dishwasher and NEW water heater! Renter's insurance required. Don't wait! This beautiful home won't last long! NOTE: Fireplace and ice-maker are not operable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12433 SAFESHELTER DR have any available units?
12433 SAFESHELTER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12433 SAFESHELTER DR have?
Some of 12433 SAFESHELTER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12433 SAFESHELTER DR currently offering any rent specials?
12433 SAFESHELTER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12433 SAFESHELTER DR pet-friendly?
No, 12433 SAFESHELTER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12433 SAFESHELTER DR offer parking?
Yes, 12433 SAFESHELTER DR offers parking.
Does 12433 SAFESHELTER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12433 SAFESHELTER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12433 SAFESHELTER DR have a pool?
No, 12433 SAFESHELTER DR does not have a pool.
Does 12433 SAFESHELTER DR have accessible units?
No, 12433 SAFESHELTER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12433 SAFESHELTER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12433 SAFESHELTER DR has units with dishwashers.

