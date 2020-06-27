All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

1242 Westlawn Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Alderman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
Large & spacious home located in the quiet neighborhood of Alderman Park. 3/2, 2186 SF that includes a large bonus room upstairs that can be used as a bedroom. Hardwood floors in the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms. Wood burning fire place, updated kitchen with granite counter tops & cabinets. Screened patio, large backyard with brick firepit area that backs up to Tree Hill Nature Center, so no neighbors behind you. Washer & Dryer included. Inside laundry room. Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance. Shallow well for the irrigation sprinkler system. No pets, no smoking, excellent credit score & employment history. Available August 1st. 12 month lease. $1,600 security deposit. Property provides close access to downtown, airport, I-295, Mayport & Beaches. Lockbox on front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 Westlawn Drive have any available units?
1242 Westlawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 Westlawn Drive have?
Some of 1242 Westlawn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 Westlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1242 Westlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 Westlawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1242 Westlawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1242 Westlawn Drive offer parking?
No, 1242 Westlawn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1242 Westlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 Westlawn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 Westlawn Drive have a pool?
No, 1242 Westlawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1242 Westlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1242 Westlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 Westlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 Westlawn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
