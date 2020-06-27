1242 Westlawn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry

Large & spacious home located in the quiet neighborhood of Alderman Park. 3/2, 2186 SF that includes a large bonus room upstairs that can be used as a bedroom. Hardwood floors in the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms. Wood burning fire place, updated kitchen with granite counter tops & cabinets. Screened patio, large backyard with brick firepit area that backs up to Tree Hill Nature Center, so no neighbors behind you. Washer & Dryer included. Inside laundry room. Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance. Shallow well for the irrigation sprinkler system. No pets, no smoking, excellent credit score & employment history. Available August 1st. 12 month lease. $1,600 security deposit. Property provides close access to downtown, airport, I-295, Mayport & Beaches. Lockbox on front door.