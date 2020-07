Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this gorgeous Newly built home with all the upgraded finishes you could hope for. Words cant describe all the features this hoe has, you must see for yourself. Large open floor plan with a separate dining room, living room, family room, eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and plenty of counter top space. There is a large sliding glass door going into the back yard off the kitchen. The upstairs has an open loft for a play space for the kids. This won't last long!