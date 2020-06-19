All apartments in Jacksonville
12361 SACHA RD
Last updated May 10 2020 at 1:16 AM

12361 SACHA RD

12361 Sacha Road · (904) 221-8851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12361 Sacha Road, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Pumpkin Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3778 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Spacious like-new home on a corner lot in the desirable Cedarbrook neighborhood, built in 2016 featuring 15'+ ceiling to loft with crown molding, open living area, tiled first floor common areas, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, flat top rangeland oversize refrigerator with water and ice dispenser, dining island and plenty of cabinet space. Separate formal dining room. Carpeted bedrooms upstairs with master suite featuring his & her vanities, glassed shower with separate oversized tub. Relax on the open porches in front and in back overlooking the manicured lawn and foliage. 3 car garage. Community playground. Only 20 minutes to Jacksonville International Airport! You must see this beautiful house but don't wait, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12361 SACHA RD have any available units?
12361 SACHA RD has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12361 SACHA RD have?
Some of 12361 SACHA RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12361 SACHA RD currently offering any rent specials?
12361 SACHA RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12361 SACHA RD pet-friendly?
No, 12361 SACHA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12361 SACHA RD offer parking?
Yes, 12361 SACHA RD does offer parking.
Does 12361 SACHA RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12361 SACHA RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12361 SACHA RD have a pool?
No, 12361 SACHA RD does not have a pool.
Does 12361 SACHA RD have accessible units?
No, 12361 SACHA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12361 SACHA RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12361 SACHA RD has units with dishwashers.
