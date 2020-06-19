12361 SACHA RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Spacious like-new home on a corner lot in the desirable Cedarbrook neighborhood, built in 2016 featuring 15'+ ceiling to loft with crown molding, open living area, tiled first floor common areas, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, flat top rangeland oversize refrigerator with water and ice dispenser, dining island and plenty of cabinet space. Separate formal dining room. Carpeted bedrooms upstairs with master suite featuring his & her vanities, glassed shower with separate oversized tub. Relax on the open porches in front and in back overlooking the manicured lawn and foliage. 3 car garage. Community playground. Only 20 minutes to Jacksonville International Airport! You must see this beautiful house but don't wait, it won't last long!