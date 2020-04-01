Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12345 Mangrove Forest Court
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12345 Mangrove Forest Court
12345 Mangrove Forest Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
12345 Mangrove Forest Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek
Amenities
hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with wood flooring downstairs, less than a block from the pool! If you want someone else to handle the landscaping, this is the place for you!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12345 Mangrove Forest Court have any available units?
12345 Mangrove Forest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 12345 Mangrove Forest Court currently offering any rent specials?
12345 Mangrove Forest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12345 Mangrove Forest Court pet-friendly?
No, 12345 Mangrove Forest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 12345 Mangrove Forest Court offer parking?
No, 12345 Mangrove Forest Court does not offer parking.
Does 12345 Mangrove Forest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12345 Mangrove Forest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12345 Mangrove Forest Court have a pool?
Yes, 12345 Mangrove Forest Court has a pool.
Does 12345 Mangrove Forest Court have accessible units?
No, 12345 Mangrove Forest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12345 Mangrove Forest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12345 Mangrove Forest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12345 Mangrove Forest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12345 Mangrove Forest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
