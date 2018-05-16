All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:12 PM

12337 ROUEN COVE DR

12337 Rouen Cove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12337 Rouen Cove Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Directly Across From Highly Rated New Berlin Elementary* *Luxury Vinyl Wood Like Flooring Throughout* *Granite Countertops* *Fully Fenced Back Yard** The home boast tons of natural light through its open concept floor plan featuring bright white cabinets, large island, tall ceilings and a large sliding glass door. The master suite offers a generous walk in closet and master bathroom featuring a separate garden tub. There are two sizable bedrooms and an extra bonus/office/bedroom with glass french doors. The home offers a SHALLOW WELL for keeping the grass green and lowering the water bill! The back yard is fully fenced as well. Pets welcome, 2 pet limit. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

