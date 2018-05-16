12337 ROUEN COVE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Directly Across From Highly Rated New Berlin Elementary* *Luxury Vinyl Wood Like Flooring Throughout* *Granite Countertops* *Fully Fenced Back Yard** The home boast tons of natural light through its open concept floor plan featuring bright white cabinets, large island, tall ceilings and a large sliding glass door. The master suite offers a generous walk in closet and master bathroom featuring a separate garden tub. There are two sizable bedrooms and an extra bonus/office/bedroom with glass french doors. The home offers a SHALLOW WELL for keeping the grass green and lowering the water bill! The back yard is fully fenced as well. Pets welcome, 2 pet limit. Schedule a showing today!