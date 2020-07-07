All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

12326 Amanda Cove Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 2 story home, located in the Desirable Kernan Area. A+ schools. 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Formal living and dining rooms. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Eat in kitchen and family room with fireplace. Freshly painted throughout. New luxury vinyl floors throughout living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Updated bathrooms. Large backyard with deck, great for entertaining. Washer/ dryer hook ups. Pets allowed. $25 pet rent and non refundable fee. Don't pass up this opportunity. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12326 Amanda Cove Trail have any available units?
12326 Amanda Cove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12326 Amanda Cove Trail have?
Some of 12326 Amanda Cove Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12326 Amanda Cove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12326 Amanda Cove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12326 Amanda Cove Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 12326 Amanda Cove Trail is pet friendly.
Does 12326 Amanda Cove Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12326 Amanda Cove Trail offers parking.
Does 12326 Amanda Cove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12326 Amanda Cove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12326 Amanda Cove Trail have a pool?
No, 12326 Amanda Cove Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12326 Amanda Cove Trail have accessible units?
No, 12326 Amanda Cove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12326 Amanda Cove Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12326 Amanda Cove Trail has units with dishwashers.

