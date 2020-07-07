12326 Amanda Cove Trail

Amenities

Beautifully updated 2 story home, located in the Desirable Kernan Area. A+ schools. 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Formal living and dining rooms. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Eat in kitchen and family room with fireplace. Freshly painted throughout. New luxury vinyl floors throughout living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Updated bathrooms. Large backyard with deck, great for entertaining. Washer/ dryer hook ups. Pets allowed. $25 pet rent and non refundable fee. Don't pass up this opportunity. Come see today!