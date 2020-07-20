All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:55 AM

12316 HICKORY FOREST RD

12316 Hickory Forest Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12316 Hickory Forest Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Located in NE Jacksonville, walking distance to New Berlin Elementary School and the 336 Acre Sheffield Regional Park. Rent this 3 bedroom, 2 bath concrete block construction home. Formal living and dining space plus breakfast area in kitchen and a spacious family room. Screened patio, LAKE VIEW, LARGE LOT, inside laundry room. RiverCity Marketplace and the business sector of Southside, St Johns Town Center, Downtown Jax, Mayport & Kings Bay Naval Bases are convenient work locations within a 30 minute proximity or less. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD have any available units?
12316 HICKORY FOREST RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD have?
Some of 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD currently offering any rent specials?
12316 HICKORY FOREST RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD pet-friendly?
No, 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD offer parking?
No, 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD does not offer parking.
Does 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD have a pool?
No, 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD does not have a pool.
Does 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD have accessible units?
No, 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12316 HICKORY FOREST RD has units with dishwashers.
