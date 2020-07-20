12316 HICKORY FOREST RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located in NE Jacksonville, walking distance to New Berlin Elementary School and the 336 Acre Sheffield Regional Park. Rent this 3 bedroom, 2 bath concrete block construction home. Formal living and dining space plus breakfast area in kitchen and a spacious family room. Screened patio, LAKE VIEW, LARGE LOT, inside laundry room. RiverCity Marketplace and the business sector of Southside, St Johns Town Center, Downtown Jax, Mayport & Kings Bay Naval Bases are convenient work locations within a 30 minute proximity or less. Available NOW!