12306 Stockbridge Court N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12306 Stockbridge Court N

12306 Stockbridge Court North · No Longer Available
Location

12306 Stockbridge Court North, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Del Rio

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location! - READY NOW! Adorable, home in a prime location- between Bartram and Mandarin! Spacious entry with large family room with fireplace. Separate bedrooms, large master off of living room with walk in closet, tub/shower combo, and plenty of storage! Two other bedrooms on opposite side of home that share bath. Eating Space in kitchen and separate dining area. Kitchen is upgraded with solid surface counters and top of the line appliances. HUGE fenced yard. Very quiet neighborhood. Schedule your showing today. Sorry, no pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4644313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12306 Stockbridge Court N have any available units?
12306 Stockbridge Court N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12306 Stockbridge Court N currently offering any rent specials?
12306 Stockbridge Court N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12306 Stockbridge Court N pet-friendly?
No, 12306 Stockbridge Court N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12306 Stockbridge Court N offer parking?
No, 12306 Stockbridge Court N does not offer parking.
Does 12306 Stockbridge Court N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12306 Stockbridge Court N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12306 Stockbridge Court N have a pool?
No, 12306 Stockbridge Court N does not have a pool.
Does 12306 Stockbridge Court N have accessible units?
No, 12306 Stockbridge Court N does not have accessible units.
Does 12306 Stockbridge Court N have units with dishwashers?
No, 12306 Stockbridge Court N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12306 Stockbridge Court N have units with air conditioning?
No, 12306 Stockbridge Court N does not have units with air conditioning.
