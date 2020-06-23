12306 Stockbridge Court N

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! - READY NOW! Adorable, home in a prime location- between Bartram and Mandarin! Spacious entry with large family room with fireplace. Separate bedrooms, large master off of living room with walk in closet, tub/shower combo, and plenty of storage! Two other bedrooms on opposite side of home that share bath. Eating Space in kitchen and separate dining area. Kitchen is upgraded with solid surface counters and top of the line appliances. HUGE fenced yard. Very quiet neighborhood. Schedule your showing today. Sorry, no pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4644313)