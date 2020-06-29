12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Price Improvement! New construction for rent! That's right, brand new everything! Very rare opportunity. This sought after Dream Finders floorplan greets you at the door & invites you in. Emory I - Elevation B with Hardie Plank Lap Siding is a single story floor plan that has tile throughout main living areas & carpeted bedrooms. Consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & formal dining. Master Bath features beautiful walk-in shower w/ double vanities. Enjoy open concept kitchen/living space with upgraded designer kitchen. 42'' Espresso cabinets, quartz counter tops, walk-in pantry, S/S appliance package & expansive kitchen island overlooking family room. Open up to the outdoors with 2 sliding glass doors revealing the private, covered lanai and fully fenced backyard. W/D included. Welcome Home!