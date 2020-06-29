12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR

Amenities
Price Improvement! New construction for rent! That's right, brand new everything! Very rare opportunity. This sought after Dream Finders floorplan greets you at the door & invites you in. Emory I - Elevation B with Hardie Plank Lap Siding is a single story floor plan that has tile throughout main living areas & carpeted bedrooms. Consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & formal dining. Master Bath features beautiful walk-in shower w/ double vanities. Enjoy open concept kitchen/living space with upgraded designer kitchen. 42'' Espresso cabinets, quartz counter tops, walk-in pantry, S/S appliance package & expansive kitchen island overlooking family room. Open up to the outdoors with 2 sliding glass doors revealing the private, covered lanai and fully fenced backyard. W/D included. Welcome Home!