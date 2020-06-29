All apartments in Jacksonville
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR

12300 Cherry Bluff Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12300 Cherry Bluff Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oceanway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Price Improvement! New construction for rent! That's right, brand new everything! Very rare opportunity. This sought after Dream Finders floorplan greets you at the door & invites you in. Emory I - Elevation B with Hardie Plank Lap Siding is a single story floor plan that has tile throughout main living areas & carpeted bedrooms. Consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & formal dining. Master Bath features beautiful walk-in shower w/ double vanities. Enjoy open concept kitchen/living space with upgraded designer kitchen. 42'' Espresso cabinets, quartz counter tops, walk-in pantry, S/S appliance package & expansive kitchen island overlooking family room. Open up to the outdoors with 2 sliding glass doors revealing the private, covered lanai and fully fenced backyard. W/D included. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR have any available units?
12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR have?
Some of 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR currently offering any rent specials?
12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR pet-friendly?
No, 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR offer parking?
No, 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR does not offer parking.
Does 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR have a pool?
No, 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR does not have a pool.
Does 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR have accessible units?
No, 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12300 CHERRY BLUFF DR has units with dishwashers.

