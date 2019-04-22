All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:30 PM

12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North

12289 Bucks Harbor Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

12289 Bucks Harbor Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North have any available units?
12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North offer parking?
No, 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North have a pool?
Yes, 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North has a pool.
Does 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North have accessible units?
No, 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 12289 Bucks Harbor Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
