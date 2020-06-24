12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous home now available for rent in the Harbor Winds subdivision conveniently located off of Kernan Blvd. Open layout with kitchen/living combo, great split bedroom floor plan, separate formal dining, and enclosed outdoor patio are just some of the highlights of this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Kitchen features solid countertops, dark wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and eat in space with updated light fixtures. Freshly painted a neutral color throughout. Hardwood floors in the main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Two car garage. Indoor laundry room. Pets under 40 lbs considered with $500 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) 2 max. Pet Rent: $15/month per pet. Renter's Insurance is required. Resident benefit package: $16.95/month.