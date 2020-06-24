12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N

Amenities
Fabulous home now available for rent in the Harbor Winds subdivision conveniently located off of Kernan Blvd. Open layout with kitchen/living combo, great split bedroom floor plan, separate formal dining, and enclosed outdoor patio are just some of the highlights of this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Kitchen features solid countertops, dark wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and eat in space with updated light fixtures. Freshly painted a neutral color throughout. Hardwood floors in the main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Two car garage. Indoor laundry room. Pets under 40 lbs considered with $500 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) 2 max. Pet Rent: $15/month per pet. Renter's Insurance is required. Resident benefit package: $16.95/month.