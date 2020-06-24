All apartments in Jacksonville
12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N
12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N

12271 Bucks Harbor Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

12271 Bucks Harbor Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous home now available for rent in the Harbor Winds subdivision conveniently located off of Kernan Blvd. Open layout with kitchen/living combo, great split bedroom floor plan, separate formal dining, and enclosed outdoor patio are just some of the highlights of this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Kitchen features solid countertops, dark wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and eat in space with updated light fixtures. Freshly painted a neutral color throughout. Hardwood floors in the main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Two car garage. Indoor laundry room. Pets under 40 lbs considered with $500 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) 2 max. Pet Rent: $15/month per pet. Renter's Insurance is required. Resident benefit package: $16.95/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N have any available units?
12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N have?
Some of 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N offer parking?
Yes, 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N offers parking.
Does 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N have a pool?
Yes, 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N has a pool.
Does 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N have accessible units?
No, 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12271 Bucks Harbor Dr N has units with dishwashers.
