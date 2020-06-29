12255 South Hindmarsh Circle

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1151287
Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Located in the beautiful community of Waterleaf in Jacksonville's Intracoastal area! Open kitchen with tall 42' cabinets, black appliances, and food prep island. Plenty of cabinets for storage! Kitchen overlooks the huge living room with a cozy fireplace.
|Amenities: No cats,No dogs,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Carpet,Fireplace,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Walk-in closets,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.