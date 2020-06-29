All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12255 South Hindmarsh Circle
Last updated February 21 2020 at 9:48 PM

12255 South Hindmarsh Circle

12255 Hindmarsh Circle South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12255 Hindmarsh Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1151287

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Located in the beautiful community of Waterleaf in Jacksonville's Intracoastal area! Open kitchen with tall 42' cabinets, black appliances, and food prep island. Plenty of cabinets for storage! Kitchen overlooks the huge living room with a cozy fireplace.

|Amenities: No cats,No dogs,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Carpet,Fireplace,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Walk-in closets,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle have any available units?
12255 South Hindmarsh Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle have?
Some of 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12255 South Hindmarsh Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle offers parking.
Does 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle have a pool?
No, 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle have accessible units?
No, 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12255 South Hindmarsh Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia