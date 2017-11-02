All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12242 Antoni Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12242 Antoni Ct
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

12242 Antoni Ct

12242 Antoni Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12242 Antoni Court, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sans Pareil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
1 BR w/shared bathroom in BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME - Property Id: 129693

Young professional Male (24) who graduated from The Ohio State University and pursuing a double masters at UNF is wanting to share my pool home with a responsible, young professional/graduate student (male/female) to rent an unfurnished room with shared bath. Near UNF, Beach Blvd, Town Center, Jax Beach and quick access to highway with all friends welcome to hang out. Available 4/21/2020. Off street parking. Hammock spot, deck, pool, TV, bumper pool, indoor/outdoor furniture, new kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. No smoking/guns/pets. Background/Credit check necessary, one month security deposit/signed lease, release of liability form signed for pool, and Zelle electronic pymts. due on 1st of the month. Please tell me about yourself when you message.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129693
Property Id 129693

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5727143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12242 Antoni Ct have any available units?
12242 Antoni Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12242 Antoni Ct have?
Some of 12242 Antoni Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12242 Antoni Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12242 Antoni Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12242 Antoni Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12242 Antoni Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12242 Antoni Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12242 Antoni Ct offers parking.
Does 12242 Antoni Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12242 Antoni Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12242 Antoni Ct have a pool?
Yes, 12242 Antoni Ct has a pool.
Does 12242 Antoni Ct have accessible units?
No, 12242 Antoni Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12242 Antoni Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12242 Antoni Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia