12242 Antoni Ct

1 BR w/shared bathroom in BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME



Young professional Male (24) who graduated from The Ohio State University and pursuing a double masters at UNF is wanting to share my pool home with a responsible, young professional/graduate student (male/female) to rent an unfurnished room with shared bath. Near UNF, Beach Blvd, Town Center, Jax Beach and quick access to highway with all friends welcome to hang out. Available 4/21/2020. Off street parking. Hammock spot, deck, pool, TV, bumper pool, indoor/outdoor furniture, new kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. No smoking/guns/pets. Background/Credit check necessary, one month security deposit/signed lease, release of liability form signed for pool, and Zelle electronic pymts. due on 1st of the month. Please tell me about yourself when you message.

