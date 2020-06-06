12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY

Amenities

Space is not an issue in this beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home in sought after gated Tidewater community. Master is upstairs with 3 other large bedrooms and large loft. Guest bedroom with full bath downstairs. Home features stucco and ledgestone front, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and island,crown moulding, double step tray ceiling at master bedroom, pendant lights,rear covered screened patio, and stainless steel appliances. Located in a cul de sac. Just minutes away from I-295 and the St. John's River, Tidewater is the ideal place for new and established families alike.