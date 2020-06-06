All apartments in Jacksonville
12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY
Last updated May 12 2019 at 9:54 AM

12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY

12198 Ridge Crossing Way · No Longer Available
Location

12198 Ridge Crossing Way, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Pumpkin Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Space is not an issue in this beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home in sought after gated Tidewater community. Master is upstairs with 3 other large bedrooms and large loft. Guest bedroom with full bath downstairs. Home features stucco and ledgestone front, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and island,crown moulding, double step tray ceiling at master bedroom, pendant lights,rear covered screened patio, and stainless steel appliances. Located in a cul de sac. Just minutes away from I-295 and the St. John's River, Tidewater is the ideal place for new and established families alike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY have any available units?
12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY have?
Some of 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY offer parking?
No, 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY does not offer parking.
Does 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY has a pool.
Does 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY have accessible units?
No, 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 12198 RIDGE CROSSING WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
