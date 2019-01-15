All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

12190 Alexandra Dr

12190 Alexandra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12190 Alexandra Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a67beb052 ---- Now available to view. Newer three bedroom, two full baths now available in desirable community. Split and open floor plan with a backyard patio. Large, private corner lot. Access to amenity pool. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included. Lawn treatment included. Built in 2014. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, 2 car garage, wood floors in living spaces. Available for move-in Aug 9th, just in time for school. Application fee $50 per adult $95 on-boarding fee, renter\'s insurance required, dogs welcome with screening ($20), approval and additional security deposit. Sorry, no cats. 2 Car Garage Bonus Room Community Pool Granite Countertops Inside Laundry Room Large Corner Lot Open Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12190 Alexandra Dr have any available units?
12190 Alexandra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12190 Alexandra Dr have?
Some of 12190 Alexandra Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12190 Alexandra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12190 Alexandra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12190 Alexandra Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12190 Alexandra Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12190 Alexandra Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12190 Alexandra Dr offers parking.
Does 12190 Alexandra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12190 Alexandra Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12190 Alexandra Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12190 Alexandra Dr has a pool.
Does 12190 Alexandra Dr have accessible units?
No, 12190 Alexandra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12190 Alexandra Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12190 Alexandra Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

