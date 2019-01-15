12190 Alexandra Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a67beb052 ---- Now available to view. Newer three bedroom, two full baths now available in desirable community. Split and open floor plan with a backyard patio. Large, private corner lot. Access to amenity pool. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included. Lawn treatment included. Built in 2014. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, 2 car garage, wood floors in living spaces. Available for move-in Aug 9th, just in time for school. Application fee $50 per adult $95 on-boarding fee, renter\'s insurance required, dogs welcome with screening ($20), approval and additional security deposit. Sorry, no cats. 2 Car Garage Bonus Room Community Pool Granite Countertops Inside Laundry Room Large Corner Lot Open Patio