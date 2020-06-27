Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12177 Deeder Lane Available 07/10/19 Beautiful home in the heart of Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2019**



Beautiful home in the heart of Mandarin off Old St Augustine Rd in the Grand Lakes subdivision. This home features over 2,400 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering this beautiful home you find gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the entire home and carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy plenty of space with an open living room, separate family room and separate formal dining room! Large kitchen with tall 42 inch cabinets, plenty of counter-space and stainless steel appliances! This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom features a garden tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. There is a nice screened in lanai off the back of the home. The yard is not fenced in. Lawncare is included in the rental of this home.



Please call in advance to schedule a showing.



No pets please.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE2196240)