Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

12177 Deeder Lane

12177 Deeder Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12177 Deeder Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12177 Deeder Lane Available 07/10/19 Beautiful home in the heart of Mandarin! - **AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2019**

Beautiful home in the heart of Mandarin off Old St Augustine Rd in the Grand Lakes subdivision. This home features over 2,400 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering this beautiful home you find gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the entire home and carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy plenty of space with an open living room, separate family room and separate formal dining room! Large kitchen with tall 42 inch cabinets, plenty of counter-space and stainless steel appliances! This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom features a garden tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. There is a nice screened in lanai off the back of the home. The yard is not fenced in. Lawncare is included in the rental of this home.

Please call in advance to schedule a showing.

No pets please.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE2196240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12177 Deeder Lane have any available units?
12177 Deeder Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12177 Deeder Lane have?
Some of 12177 Deeder Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12177 Deeder Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12177 Deeder Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12177 Deeder Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12177 Deeder Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12177 Deeder Lane offer parking?
No, 12177 Deeder Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12177 Deeder Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12177 Deeder Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12177 Deeder Lane have a pool?
No, 12177 Deeder Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12177 Deeder Lane have accessible units?
No, 12177 Deeder Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12177 Deeder Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12177 Deeder Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
