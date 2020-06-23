All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM

12133 ALEXANDRA DR

12133 Alexandra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12133 Alexandra Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
This must see rental property situated lakeside in Victoria Preserve. This 2391 square foot single family home was built in 2013 features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Home offers a flex room that can be used as an office or formal living room. There is an open family/great room with eat-in area amid a beautiful spacious kitchen complimented with a walk in pantry. The master suite offers huge walk in closet, two vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. Large laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Community Amenities include club pool, cabana and play ground area. Located within 20 minutes of Naval Station Mayport and is easily accessible to Downtown. Conveniently close to I-295, shopping, dining & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12133 ALEXANDRA DR have any available units?
12133 ALEXANDRA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12133 ALEXANDRA DR have?
Some of 12133 ALEXANDRA DR's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12133 ALEXANDRA DR currently offering any rent specials?
12133 ALEXANDRA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12133 ALEXANDRA DR pet-friendly?
No, 12133 ALEXANDRA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12133 ALEXANDRA DR offer parking?
Yes, 12133 ALEXANDRA DR offers parking.
Does 12133 ALEXANDRA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12133 ALEXANDRA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12133 ALEXANDRA DR have a pool?
Yes, 12133 ALEXANDRA DR has a pool.
Does 12133 ALEXANDRA DR have accessible units?
No, 12133 ALEXANDRA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12133 ALEXANDRA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12133 ALEXANDRA DR has units with dishwashers.

