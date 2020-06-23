12133 ALEXANDRA DR

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool

This must see rental property situated lakeside in Victoria Preserve. This 2391 square foot single family home was built in 2013 features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Home offers a flex room that can be used as an office or formal living room. There is an open family/great room with eat-in area amid a beautiful spacious kitchen complimented with a walk in pantry. The master suite offers huge walk in closet, two vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. Large laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Community Amenities include club pool, cabana and play ground area. Located within 20 minutes of Naval Station Mayport and is easily accessible to Downtown. Conveniently close to I-295, shopping, dining & entertainment.