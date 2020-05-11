All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12113 Cancun Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12113 Cancun Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:51 PM

12113 Cancun Drive

12113 Cancun Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Cobblestone
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12113 Cancun Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get a half month of free rent and no application fee!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Availability subject to change, please do not disturb our current residents.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $0, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 11/22/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12113 Cancun Drive have any available units?
12113 Cancun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 12113 Cancun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12113 Cancun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12113 Cancun Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12113 Cancun Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12113 Cancun Drive offer parking?
No, 12113 Cancun Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12113 Cancun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12113 Cancun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12113 Cancun Drive have a pool?
No, 12113 Cancun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12113 Cancun Drive have accessible units?
No, 12113 Cancun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12113 Cancun Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12113 Cancun Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12113 Cancun Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12113 Cancun Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia