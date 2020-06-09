All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12107 LIVERY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12107 LIVERY DR
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

12107 LIVERY DR

12107 Livery Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12107 Livery Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
This gorgeous home opens up into the Formal living room and dining room with an open concept into the kitchen and living room with hardwood floors throughout the common areas! The master is a large room with a large en suite that features a separate watering room, double vanities, and a large glass-enclosed shower. The backyard has a large area to garden if you desire and a large covered patio with an outdoor tv included. You can enjoy the cool summer evenings around a bonfire with the built-in fire pit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12107 LIVERY DR have any available units?
12107 LIVERY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12107 LIVERY DR have?
Some of 12107 LIVERY DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12107 LIVERY DR currently offering any rent specials?
12107 LIVERY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12107 LIVERY DR pet-friendly?
No, 12107 LIVERY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12107 LIVERY DR offer parking?
Yes, 12107 LIVERY DR offers parking.
Does 12107 LIVERY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12107 LIVERY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12107 LIVERY DR have a pool?
No, 12107 LIVERY DR does not have a pool.
Does 12107 LIVERY DR have accessible units?
No, 12107 LIVERY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12107 LIVERY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12107 LIVERY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia