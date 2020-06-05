12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Great home located in the Intracoastal area of Jacksonville. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Hawkins Cove off Atlantic and Kernan Blvd! Home is open floor plan with over 1700 sq ft of spacious room. There is beautiful dark laminate wood flooring throughout the entire house. Kitchen is open with breakfast area, with new stainless steel appliances. Screened in patio overlooking pond. One of the bedrooms comes with brand new built in queen murphy bed. TV mounts installed as well. No pets please. Can be available before July 1.