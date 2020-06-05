All apartments in Jacksonville
12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:11 AM

12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR

12105 Autumn Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12105 Autumn Sunrise Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great home located in the Intracoastal area of Jacksonville. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Hawkins Cove off Atlantic and Kernan Blvd! Home is open floor plan with over 1700 sq ft of spacious room. There is beautiful dark laminate wood flooring throughout the entire house. Kitchen is open with breakfast area, with new stainless steel appliances. Screened in patio overlooking pond. One of the bedrooms comes with brand new built in queen murphy bed. TV mounts installed as well. No pets please. Can be available before July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR have any available units?
12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR have?
Some of 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR currently offering any rent specials?
12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR pet-friendly?
No, 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR offer parking?
No, 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR does not offer parking.
Does 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR have a pool?
No, 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR does not have a pool.
Does 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR have accessible units?
No, 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12105 AUTUMN SUNRISE DR has units with dishwashers.
